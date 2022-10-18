Farms in Chirakkara panchayat in Kollam being ravaged by wild boars

For the last one month wild boars have been raiding the farm crops, digging out coconut saplings and feeding on ready-to-harvest tubers

Chirakkara is a panchayat far from the forest fringe, but farmers in the area are facing an unusual challenge. For the last one month wild boars have been ravaging their crops, digging out coconut saplings and feeding on ready-to-harvest tubers.

Though the site is closer to the coast and city, wild boar sightings are becoming too common in the area, say residents. The panchayat is more than 30 km away from Anchal, the nearest forest range, but the animals are posing a serious threat to the livelihood of many. Though there was some confusion regarding the species of the raiders earlier, now both the farmers and forest officials agree it is wild boar invasion. Residents of the Kuzhippil ward say they have encountered the boars multiple times and at present they have no means to protect their crops.

“I have seen the animal and it had all the features of wild boar including the grey-brown fur. The animals are wrecking havoc in our farmlands and we also fear that it may attack us,” says Vijayan, resident.

Shobhana, who has leased nearly one acre of land to cultivate tapioca in the nearby polder, says a major portion of her crop has been destroyed. “They feed on yam, taro, tapioca and sometimes even target banana plants in homesteads. At first we had no idea who was causing such damage, but later many people spotted the boars. They tear through our farms and last time we burst crackers to scare them. I think it’s not a single boar as some people have seen more than one animal at a time,” she says.

The residents add that the animals are causing consistent crop loss for the last two weeks. “At a time they destroy around 30 plants and each day the location changes. Since they raid the crops at night, it’s hardly possible to stop them,” says Minimol Josh, ward member, Kuzhippil. Huge stretches of land around Kuzhuppil polder have been remaining idle and now the parts are completely covered with forest-like vegetation. According to experts, though the animals are far from their natural habitat, the boars can easily thrive in areas covered with bushes and small trees. They also warn that isolated populations in areas near city limits can multiply within a short time.

“In the absence of natural predators, they breed and multiply fast. They will raid crops and scavenge through trash, surviving on a range of food available. Since it’s impossible to control the menace without human intervention, the local body should take immediate and efficient measures,” says E.A. Jayson, former head of the Wildlife Biology Department, Kerala Forest Research Institute.