Farming, waste management thrust of Budget

Budget aims to lead Pathanamthitta towards complete hygiene

Farming and waste management sectors received major focus in the Pathanamthitta district panchayat’s annual Budget for 2022-23, which was presented on Thursday.

The Budget, presented by vice president Sara Thomas, envisages revenue of ₹237.94 crore and expenditure of ₹224.73 lakh. District panchayat president Omallur Shankaran presided over the presentation.

The Budget, which aims to lead Pathanamthitta towards complete hygiene, has set aside ₹4 crore for its flagship programme of Nirmala Gramam, Nirmala Nagaram, and Nirmala Jilla. As part of it, a memorandum of understanding has been signed for the construction of a plastic waste treatment plant at the Kunnanthanam KINFRA park.

The farm sector has been allocated ₹9.55 crore. A new scheme will be implemented to resume sugarcane cultivation in the district, besides projects for paddy cultivation, promotion of fallow land cultivation, organic farming scheme, and procurement and marketing centres for agricultural products.

Fences will be erected across farmlands to address the wild boar menace. A sum of ₹2.92 crore has been set apart for animal husbandry and dairy development.

In the education sector, plans are afoot to improve the quality of learning. Funds have been allotted for the renovation of schools. A sum of ₹8.25 crore has been allotted to the health sector and the projects under the head include renovation of government hospitals and holding of cancer detection camps.

The housing sector will get ₹11.30 crore. Financial assistance will be given to palliyodams as well as the Kathakali Club at Ayroor. An amount of ₹15 crore has been set apart for projects for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and women.