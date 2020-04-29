Farming to be taken up on KU campus

The University of Kerala will revive farming on its campus at Karyavattom, which was once an agricultural hub. The move comes against the backdrop of the government’s mission to enhance agricultural output to achieve self-sufficiency in food in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is also planning to provide Karshika (agriculture) scholarships to student farmers as incentive. The Syndicate, which adopted the decision at its meeting on Tuesday, also decided to direct its affiliated colleges to follow suit by creating community farming clubs.

The Syndicate has proposed launching the scheme next academic year. The academic community will be allowed to dedicate up to two hours every day after class hours for nurturing the fields. A preparatory meeting on Thursday will give shape to the programme. While the departments of Botany and Environmental Sciences have been tasked with coordinating the programme, the heads of various departments, student representatives, and senior officers will attend the meeting.

Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar said the crisis in the State could be turned into an opportunity to revive farming in the vast area that formed part of the Karyavattom campus. “Paddy was extensively cultivated in the region till the fields were cleared for setting up the campus in 1967 ,” he said.

While 20 acres of land will be utilised for paddy farming, another five acres will be earmarked to cultivate vegetables and tuber crops. The Agriculture Department has extended support towards the initiative.