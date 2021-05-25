Farming movement to be ignited in Kerala: Minister

ALAPPUZHA

25 May 2021 12:50 IST

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad says government will aim at not leaving even a single inch of land fallow

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government aims to increase the income of farmers by at least 50% while promoting sustainable agriculture practices, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

“There is a need to increase farmers’ income so that they can live a dignified life. Farmers should be able to sell their produce at a good price. The government will prepare and implement projects along with making necessary interventions to enhance their income. Steps will be taken to promote online trade in a big way,” Mr. Prasad told The Hindu.

The government wishes to ignite a farming movement in the State wherein everyone takes up agriculture of some sort or other with an aim of not leaving a single inch of land fallow.

“We may not be able to achieve self-sufficiency in food production in the near future, but can meet our needs to a large extent by increasing the production of vegetables, paddy, and so on. At a time when people maintain social distancing to keep COVID-19 at bay, the Agriculture Department feels the people of the State should be closely associated with soil and agriculture. This will help us maximise food production. Both youth and women can play an important role in this movement,” he says.

The Agriculture Department will divide the State into different zones based on geography, soil characteristics, and climate. “Farmers will be encouraged to do agriculture suitable to the respective places. This will help in increasing production and will ensure hassle-free procurement and marketing,” the Minister says.

The government will focus on the production of ‘safe food items.’ “Health is the most important thing in our life. Taking it into account, our thrust will be on producing safe to eat vegetables, paddy, fruits, and other food items,” he says.

According to Mr. Prasad, the biggest challenge to the farming community of the State is climate change.

“Climate change and global warming are a reality. We are highly vulnerable to climate change. Cyclone Tauktae caused damage to the tune of ₹729 crore in the agriculture sector in the State. It is high time we plan accordingly and promote eco-friendly farming trends and living and minimise the threat of climate change.” he said.