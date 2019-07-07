Farming is about festivity for a tribal family

At Edathana Tharavadu, the ancestral home of a Kurichya tribal family at Valad, near Mananthavady, farming is a family affair.

From various parts of Wayanad district, 242 members of the family came together on Friday to take part in the paddy transplanting festival at the Edathana ‘padashekharam’ under the Krishi Bhavan, Thavinjal. The festival started in the morning with a ‘puja’ to their deity and drew to a close on Saturday evening. The members transplanted two traditional rice varieties on 16 acres of land of the family. Hundreds of people thronged the paddy field to witness the programme.

All for free

They transplanted the seedlings of the traditional rice varieties such as Veliyan, a drought-tolerant variety, and Gandhakasala, an aromatic rice variety. “Paddy cultivation is not a business for us. Hence we do not consider the profit or loss part of it,” says Chandu, the chieftain.

“We consider paddy transplantation and harvest as festivals. Moreover, we do not incur any expense for the farming activities since all the family members take part in them for free,” Mr. Chandu said. The family cultivates only traditional paddy varieties, that too using organic practices. The members themselves harvest the crop.

Paddy nursery

While farmers in the district were waiting for the monsoon to prepare paddy nurseries, the tribespeople set up a paddy nursery a month ago by utilising the water conserved in a pond near the paddy field, K.G. Sunil, Agriculture Officer, Thavinjal Krishi Bhavan, told The Hindu. After harvest, they keep the rice in their barn and use for family functions such as marriage. The Agriculture Department would provide ₹35,000 a hectare to them as an incentive to promote indigenous rice varieties, he said.