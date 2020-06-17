Farming initiative launched at CET

The College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, is growing tapioca, colocasia, yam, banana, turmeric and ginger on two acres on the college campus as part of the Subhiksha Keralam@CET initiative.
Second phase
This forms the second phase of the farming programme undertaken as part of the Subhiksha Keralam initiative of the State Government. Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the initiative, which has the support of the Krishi Bhavan, Ulloor, and the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI).
CTCRI Director Ravi, Principal Scientist K. Sunil Kumar, CET Principal Jiji C. V., Dean S. Jayakumar and Sanjeev, Agriculture Officer, Ulloor, were presen on the occasion.
