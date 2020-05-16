Farming in fallow land in Kollam planned

KOLLAM

16 May 2020 19:27 IST

District administration to start cultivation in 1,210 hectares

As part of comprehensive efforts to make the State self-reliant in food production, the district administration will start cultivation in 1,210 hectares of fallow land.

Agriculture Department will implement different projects to promote the comprehensive development of the sector in coordination with local bodies.

Ideal crop

In the initial phase of the intensive drive, all fallow lands in the district will be identified and a study will be conducted to find ideal crop allocation.

New projects will be devised by restructuring panchayat-level projects to disperse the crops in both farm and fallow land. For this ward-level and panchayat-level committees will be formed to ensure the proper implementation of the project.

Each local body will identify crops most suited for them and the fallow land will be segregated on the basis of that.

Interested land owners, farmers, self-help groups, voluntary organisations, Kudumbashree units, youth organisations, expatriates and institutions in both public and private sector can register with the Agriculture Department who will allocate them fallow plots.

The department will also ensure all the technological assistance and availability of farm equipment with the help of panchayat representatives.

After getting the details of all farmer collectives in the district, all services will be provided to them through local bodies.

Subhiksha Keralam

Meanwhile, various public sector institutions in the district have already started cultivation in connection with Subhiksha Keralam project.

Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) has launched integrated paddy farming in 2.5 acres of land. While rice will be the main crop, vegetables will be cultivated on some parts and there is also provision for aquaculture.

Along with Onam, a seed variety developed by Onattukara Regional Agricultural Research Station, marigold will be planted as a trap crop to avoid the use of pesticides.