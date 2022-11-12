Farmers yet to get cash for paddy in Palakkad

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of paddy farmers in the district are still facing uncertainties in spite of the State government having reached an understanding with the private rice mill owners for paddy procurement.

The process of procurement is currently going at a slow pace and most farmers whose paddy has been procured are yet to receive the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) and cash.

According to sources within the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), the body responsible for paddy procurement, the government is short of funds to pay the farmers. The government, they said, was planning to seek loans from the Kerala Bank to pay the farmers for the procured paddy.

While farmers whose paddy has been procured are anxiously waiting for payment, those who are awaiting procurement are worried about the delay. The evening rains that several parts of the State received in the last several days, including Palakkad, have brought cheer and anguish to the farmers.

Mixed sign

When the farmers who already started cultivating their second crop or are preparing for the second crop are happy about the rains, those who are about to harvest their first crop were anxious.

“The rain can destroy the paddy, especially when it rains as they are about to harvest it. Nearly 40% of the farmers in the district are yet to complete their first crop. Many are waiting for procurement, and many others are yet to harvest their first crop. For them, the rain is not a good sign,” said Muthalamthodu Mani, a leading paddy farmer and State vice chairman of the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh (RKMS).

Mr. Mani said the rain threat apart, the government’s dilly-dallying in the procurement had caused much angst among hundreds of farmers in Palakkad. Many had to delay the harvesting because the government delayed its procurement schedules following a standoff with the private rice mill owners.

Mr. Mani and other farmers had alleged that the government had deliberately delayed the procurement plans with an intention to help the private mill owners.