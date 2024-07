Farmers cultivating crops on land without title deeds will now be eligible for compensation in the case of loss caused by natural disasters. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said on Thursday that the government had issued an order making long-duration crops on such land eligible for compensation, subject to certain conditions.

He said farmers reeling under crop loss due to the parched conditions during the harsh summer this year can apply for compensation till July 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.