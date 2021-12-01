Farmers welfare fund board goes online

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 December 2021 18:37 IST

Farmers aged between 18 and 55 can apply for membership

Farmers can now register online for membership in the Kerala Farmers’ Welfare Fund Board.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Wednesday inaugurated the online facility which can be accessed on kfwfb.kerala.gov.in.

Farmers aged between 18 and 55 can apply for membership. Other conditions include; they should possess not less than five cents of land but not in excess of 15 acres. Their annual income should not exceed ₹5 lakh. Also, the principal means of livelihood should have been farming for no less than three years. Farmers who have turned 56 years of age as on December 20, 2019 - the date on which the Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Act became effective, can continue as a member till the age of 65.

People engaged in agriculture and allied sectors such as animal husbandry, dairy development, aquaculture, sericulture, ornamental fish culture, apiculture, mushroom farming and quail farming are eligible to apply.

The minimum monthly premium is ₹100, but higher sums can be remitted. The government will remit a monthly sum matching the premium paid by the members, subject to a maximum of ₹250.

Once a farmer turns 60, he/she will be entitled to a pension corresponding to the premium remitted. Apart from medical assistance, the welfare fund provides for family pension, death benefits and financial assistance to members who sustain permanent disability due to ailments or accidents.

Care has been taken to make sure that the data entered in the portal, created by the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), remains secure, the Agriculture Minister said. Third-party security audit has been carried out by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and the data is secured at the State Data centre.

The board is expecting registrations to touch around 20 lakh, board chairman P. Rajendran said.

After the Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Act came into effect on December 20, 2019, the State Government issued orders forming the board on October 14, 2020.

Board CEO S. Subramanian, directors and Agriculture Department officials were present at the inauguration.