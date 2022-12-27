Farmers warn government against pushing them into extreme forms of stir over buffer zone

December 27, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A meeting of the representatives of the Joint Farmers Council held here on Tuesday demanded that the State government does not push the farmers into extreme forms of agitation over the issue of 1-km buffer zone around protected forests.

The buffer zone issue will affect as many as 24 villages in the district. Addressing the meeting, Bishop of Palakkad Mar Peter Kochupurakkal said the State government should be ready to protect even the smallest farmer in the State. He reminded the government that the statements issued by the Chief Minister as well as his colleagues were not making any impact at the lower level.

The Bishop asked the government to make clear why the zero buffer zone claim raised by the government was not reflecting on the map given by the government.

The demand of the government for a fresh buffer zone has given rise to suspicions among the farmers even when the district has four protected areas and their buffer zones.

Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) district president Sunny Kizhakkekara alleged that the government proposal to notify 148 sqkm of Silent Valley National Park as Bhavani Wildlife Sanctuary showed the government’s insincerity.

The farmers asked the government to redefine the boundaries of the 20 protected forests in the State. Out of the 22 protected centres, notifications were issued for only two. “If the government is sincere, they should redefine the remaining 20 sanctuaries,” said the farmers.

The meeting decided to give shape to protests in human habitats within the buffer zones. They also decided to press the local bodies of Attappady to come forward against the move to create a fresh wildlife sanctuary in Attappady.

Apart from the bishop, Farmers Protection Council district coordinator Fr. Saji Joseph, chairman Fr. Joby Kachapally, KIFA district president Sunny Kizhakkekara, Abbas Oravanchirakkalam, Ramesh Chevakkulam, Eldo Ayiloor, and Dinesh Choolannur spoke.