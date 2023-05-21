Farmers vent ire over frequent wild animal attacks

May 21, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The functionaries of We Farm Foundation, one of the leading settler farmers’ organisations in the State, have warned of culling dangerous wild animals that attack human beings if the Forest department fails to handle the task effectively.

The foundation leaders who held a State committee meeting here on Sunday said the farmers would also be ready to get arrested in large numbers in such cases as part of expressing their strong protest against the alleged government apathy in addressing the man-animal conflict.

A press release issued by the foundation said the protection of wild animals should be limited within the forest boundaries in the wake of the rising incidents of man-animal conflicts. They also accused the Forest department of denying justice to the families of the three persons who recently lost their lives in the bison attacks.

The foundation leaders claimed that the State government and the Forest department were continuing with an indifferent attitude to address the farmers’ concerns. The Forest department was even playing the role of a parallel government cold-shouldering the orders issued by the government functionaries, they alleged.