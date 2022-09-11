Farmers upset over delay in paddy procurement schedule

Desiya Karshaka Samajam to hold dharna in front of Supplyco office in Palakkad today

Paddy farmers in the district are worried over the delay in announcement about paddy procurement by the government. Although it will take two to three weeks for largescale harvesting of paddy, several farmers in the western part of the district have already started harvesting their crops.

Farmers suspect that the delay in announcement of the procurement schedule by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is a result of the influence being exerted on the government by the rice mills in the State. Farmers fear that delay in the procurement of the harvested paddy will force them to sell their produce directly to the rice mills at a rate dictated by the latter.

Muthalanthodu Mani, general secretary of the Desiya Karshaka Samajam (DKS), told The Hindu that the process of procurement would take at least two weeks even after its announcement. He said any further delay in announcing the procurement schedule would cause angst for the farmers.

Mr. Mani will lead an agitation in front of the Supplyco office here on Monday, demanding that the government announce the procurement schedule immediately.

With the State getting sporadic but heavy rains, most paddy farmers will have little means to stock the harvested paddy. “Delayed procurement means loss to the farmers and gain to the rice mills,” said Mr. Mani.

He wanted that the government start discussions with the rice mills about their demand for settling of arrears and return of tax. The 52 rice mills in the State that collect the paddy procured by the Supplyco have threatened not to take paddy unless their demands are met.

“If the government does not clear the issues with the rice mills immediately, the loss will be for the farmer. The government should act knowing this factor,” said Mr. Mani, demanding that the government find an alternative if the impasse continued.

Farmers have suggested that the government either seek the help of rice mills in Tamil Nadu or give the procured paddy to cooperative societies. “But it looks like there is a tacit understanding between the rice mills and the government,” said Mr. Mani.

Farmers by and large are disappointed at the refusal of the government in increasing the paddy price. In the budget, the State increased only 20 paisa a kg of paddy. In the last season, the paddy was procured for ₹28 a kg. This time, the Supplyco is expected to procure for ₹28.20 a kg.