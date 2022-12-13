Farmers to start a second agitation, says All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah

December 13, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thrissur

Modi government betrayed farmers, failed to fulfil promises, says the All India Kisan Sabha

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers will take to the streets once again as the Modi government has betrayed the farmers by not fulfilling most of the promises made to them a year ago, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said. The farmers had called off their year-long agitation near Delhi border after accepting the Central government’s proposal to resolve their pending demands in December last year.

While interacting with mediapersons during the national Conference of the AIKS here on Tuesday, Mr. Mollah said farmers are planning to start a second agitation, this time, across the country.

“A meeting of the Samyuktha Kisan Sabha will be held on January 24 to decide the mode of protest to be started on January 26. We are also planning to organise a Delhi March during the Parliament session in February,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had emphasised that the Central government will implement Swaminathan Commission report in at least 400 venues, failed to keep his promise.

“Farming has become the most loss-making venture in the country. Farmers are committing suicide. At least one lakh farmer suicides were reported in the last five years. Farmers are selling their produces at a loss. 99% of the farm produce are selling at less than cost of production. How many years can we survive like this,” he asked. Farmers have no other option but to resume agitation, he added.

Earlier, while presiding over the national conference, Ashok Dhawale, president of the All India Kisan Sabha, said the neo-liberal policies of the Modi Government have pushed the country into unemployment, poverty and extreme price rise.

The only achievement of the Modi government was in helping Gautam Adani reach the third position in the list of world’s richest people and Mukesh Ambani the fifth position. Poor people became poorer. The farmers were the most affected lot.

Mr. Dhawale called upon the youth and women to join the farmers agitation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the public meeting on the concluding day of the conference on Friday.

