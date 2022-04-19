Farmers to stage protest against elephant menace

Forest Dept yet to construct hanging fence, says association

Forest Dept yet to construct hanging fence, says association

KASARAGOD

Marauding wild elephants damaging crops and plantations, besides posing a threat to the life and property of the people in areas adjoining forest fringes is snowballing into a major issue in Kasaragod district.

With losses mounting to several crores in the recent years, people are up in arms against the district and Forest authorities for their lack of action against the growing incidences of man-animal conflict. Unable to find a permanent solution to the problem, the farmers here have decided to stage a protest in front of the Divisional Forest Office on Thursday.

“The farmers are at the receiving end. But neither the authorities nor the government is taking the issue seriously. What is needed is a scientific or practicable approach to address the issue,” said T. Gopinathan Nair, convener of the Anakaryam Farmers’ Association.

He said the people in the five worst affected panchayats of Muliyar, Delampadi, Karadka, Bedadukka, and Kuttikol, had suffered a crops loss of ₹41.59 crore from October 2019 to December 2021.

He said 2,270 coconut trees, 22,419 arecanut trees, 22,497 banana, and 1,048 rubber trees were destroyed by wild animals during the period. Besides these, houses, other buildings, and walls costing several lakhs were damaged, he said.

To mitigate the problem, it was decided to construct a hanging fence. However, the Forest department that had promised to complete the work by March, is yet to begin the construction here, he said.

Meanwhile, P. Biju, Divisional Forest Officer, said that the problem raised by the farmers will be addressed and the work for constructing the hanging fence has begun in the most vulnerable spots.

A hanging fence is the best available solution to keep away elephants from venturing into human habitation.

He said the work has been entrusted to the Police Housing Corporation. However, the unavailability of the technical team that has to come from Karnataka to install the fence caused a delay in the work. The work, however, has now started, he said.

Mr. Biju said that in the first phase, an 8-km stretch from Talpachaery to Kannadithode in Bedaduka forest section will be completed by the first week of May. In the second phase, the fencing will be carried out in Parapa reserve. A total of 29 km will have hanging fence for which ₹2 crore has been sanctioned, he said.