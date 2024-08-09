Farmers to protest on Chingam 1

Farmers under the banner of the National Farmers Protection Committee (NFPC) will observe Malayalam month Chingam 1 as the farmers’ rights protection day. Chingam 1 is falling on August 17.

NFPC general secretary Pandiyode Prabhakaran said that both the Central and State governments were ignoring the farmers and driving them to debts.

“As recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report, the farmers should be given one-and-half times the amount of the cost of production. The money for the paddy procured from them should be given to them in 10 days,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.