GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers to protest on Chingam 1

Published - August 09, 2024 08:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers under the banner of the National Farmers Protection Committee (NFPC) will observe Malayalam month Chingam 1 as the farmers’ rights protection day. Chingam 1 is falling on August 17.

NFPC general secretary Pandiyode Prabhakaran said that both the Central and State governments were ignoring the farmers and driving them to debts.

“As recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report, the farmers should be given one-and-half times the amount of the cost of production. The money for the paddy procured from them should be given to them in 10 days,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.