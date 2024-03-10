GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ to march to Central government offices in Kerala on March 11

Joint action council says BJP-led government at Centre has tightened wildlife protection laws amid increasing menace caused by animals

March 10, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Samyukta Karshaka Samiti (Joint Action Council of Farmers) will take out a march to Central government offices across Kerala on Monday demanding immediate steps to prevent human- animal conflict in the State.

State president of the Kerala Karshaka Sangham M. Vijayakumar said the increasing incidents of wild animal incursion in human habitats, resulting in the death of five persons over the past one month, had created an atmosphere of insecurity among residents of upland areas, including farmers. Animals like tigers and leopards had also attacked and killed several cattle, goats, and dogs while wild pigs, monkeys and even peacocks caused extensive damage to crops.

Preference to wildlife

A pressnote issued by the joint action council said the laws in force and orders issued by the government gave more preference to protection of wild animals than human life. Noting that several other countries had sanctioned culling of wild animals to keep their population under control, the pressnote said the BJP- led government at the Centre had tightened wildlife protection laws amid the increasing menace caused by animals.

The solution, the council said, was to prevent animals from straying into populated areas by creating trenches, rail and solar fences, backed by surveillance cameras, electronic sensors and drones. It also suggested steps to ensure sufficient food and water inside the forest by planting fruit trees and creating waterholes. The joint action council urged the Central government to allocate funds for the project. It also accused the Congress and the BJP of trying to make political capital out of the issue.

