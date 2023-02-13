ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers to be paid compensation for Lumpy skin disease

February 13, 2023 04:41 am | Updated February 12, 2023 10:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The compensation will be provided at the rate of ₹30,000 for cows, ₹16,000 for heifers and ₹5,000 for calves below six months

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Steps will be taken to provide compensation promptly to farmers for cattle deaths due to lumpy skin disease, the Animal Husbandry Department said on Sunday.

The compensation will be provided at the rate of ₹30,000 for cows, ₹16,000 for heifers, and ₹5,000 for calves below six months.

Steps will be also taken to set up a single-window mechanism for issuing licenses to open and operate farms, the department said. This is part of a slew of measures aimed at making rules and procedures entrepreneur-friendly.

Clearances from the departments of animal husbandry, local self-government, dairy development, and the State Pollution Control Board will be made available faster through the single-window system, according to the office of Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani.

The Animal Husbandry Department is also taking steps to strengthen the taluk-level laboratories for faster detection of diseases in animals.

With help from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, the department also aims to provide technological solutions to problems in the sector, the Minister’s office said.

