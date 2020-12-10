Farmers’ stir: 10-member team to leave for Delhi

Kozhikode

10 December 2020 19:53 IST

Protesters call to boycott Adani, Reliance products

After the local body elections, a 10-member committee of various farmers’ organisations led by the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh from Kozhikode district will leave for New Delhi to join the ongoing agitation of farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws.

There are also plans to send more such district-level delegations to express solidarity with the protesters and make its repercussions visible in Kerala.

The committee members said the latest farmers’ uprising would make a sweeping change in the farm sector and the correction of anti-farm policies and laws. Farmers in all States were seemingly enthusiastic to take forward the fight and they would not go back without revoking the new amendments which were meant to pass on the responsibility of public procurement of agriculture produce to private players, they said.

The protesters’ call for boycotting Adani and Reliance products across India had already been taken up by many agriculture families and organisations in Kozhikode. Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers, the hillside farmers were planning to lay siege to various Reliance outlets in Kozhikode next week for intensifying their protests.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation, the protests will be planned by complying strictly with the protocol. We have already organised numerous regional protests by extending our moral support to the farmers in the forefront of Delhi agitation,” said Joy Kannanchira, State coordinator, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh. He said more number of people, if possible, would be added to the already selected 10-member delegation to join the protesters in the national capital.