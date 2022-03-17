Farmers seek paddy procurement in full

‘Govt. insistence on crop cutting after harvest ridiculous’

Activists of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena staging a protest in front of the Collectorate in Palakkad on Thursday accusing the State government of failing the farmers, especially paddy cultivators. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Paddy farmers in the district have been peeved by the government’s refusal to procure the entire paddy produced in the second crop of the season. Already upset by the refusal of the government to increase the procurement price, paddy farmers said the government’s reluctance to procure their paddy in full was a double blow to them.

Muthalamthodu Mani, a leading paddy farmer and general secretary of the Desiya Karshaka Samajam (DKS), accused the officials of the civil supplies corporation of resorting to constrictive measures. “Most parts of the district have got 2,200 kg or more of paddy in an acre in the second crop. It has been a good crop. But unfortunately, civil supplies officials are insisting that they cannot procure the excess paddy produced without conducting a crop cutting,” Mr. Mani said.

He said that it would be impractical to insist on crop cutting. “The farmers will get the correct measurement of the quantity only when they place the paddy in bags. The officials are treating the farmers badly by insisting on crop cutting for procurement of the paddy,” Mr. Mani said.

Harvesting was over in more than half of the district. Agriculture offices have been insisting on crop cutting to measure the yield and to issue certificates. The Supplyco, which procures paddy from farmers, has been insisting on the certificate from agriculture offices.

“How is it possible now to conduct a crop cutting when the harvesting of more than half of the paddy is over?” asked Mr. Mani. “Insisting on crop cutting now is ridiculous,” he said.

Farmers suggested that Supplyco and the Agriculture department officials conduct joint inspection of paddy fields and understand the situation. Mr. Mani sent memorandums to agriculture and civil supplies Ministers seeking their intervention to procure the entire paddy.