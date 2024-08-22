Farmers’ organisations seek probe into misuse of agriculture gold loans

Citing complaints related to the alleged misuse of gold loans for agricultural purposes, a number of farmers’ organisations in Kerala have called for a detailed investigation into the role of various public sector banks in facilitating such loans. They allege that loans up to ₹3 lakh sanctioned for agricultural purposes at a low interest rate of 4% are being availed of by people who do not engage in any agricultural activities.

Complaints have also surfaced against the sanctioning of multiple gold loans to persons who are not engaged in agriculture. The functionaries of various farmers’ organisations say that a simple audit by the apex banking authorities can easily expose the suspected trickery.

“We seek an inquiry by the Reserve Bank of India as the scheme designed for supporting poor farmers has been undermined with its alleged misuse,” says Johnson Kulathinkal, State general secretary of Kissan Janatha. The association has sought an investigation by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Members of various farmers’ associations such as We Farm, the Indian Farmers Movement and the Kerala Independent Farmers Association have sought a probe into the alleged mismanagement of the special agricultural loan. Jijo Thomas, a functionary of We Farm, says the benefit of the low-interest gold loan scheme is yet to reach the real beneficiaries. He also claims that there are even multiple beneficiaries of the scheme from some affluent families.

“Some of the public sector banks are denying these low-interest gold loans to farmers without giving any satisfactory explanation. When I recently went to renew my gold loan, I was asked to remit additional interest, saying that the subsidy scheme has been withdrawn,” said a young farmer from Kannur district who had benefited from the scheme multiple times. He alleged that some of the banks were circulating wrong or confusing information to discourage the eligible applicants.

Banks deny charge

Meanwhile, officials of some public sector banks rejected the allegations and said gold loans for agriculture purposes at subsidised interest rate could not be processed without verifying the applicants’ land details. They said documents to prove the ownership of agricultural land such as latest tax receipt were required to sanction such loans.