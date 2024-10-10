Farmers oppose plan to set up loading centre for paddy procurement

Paddy farmers are strongly opposing the government plans to start loading points for paddy procurement, saying that such centres are impractical for small-time farmers in a tiny State like Kerala. Several organisations, including the Karshaka Congress and the Desiya Karshaka Samajam, have criticised the government proposal.

The Karshaka Congress district committee demanded that the government withdraw the proposal as it was impractical. “Instead of giving an increased rate for the paddy procured from the farmers, the government is coming up with proposals that will result in farmers incurring more loss,” said Karshaka Congress district president B. Iqbal.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, accused the government of buckling under pressure from rice mill owners. “The Supplyco decision to start loading points for procurement will affect the farmers badly. The decision was taken without consulting the farmers. This decision can lead to serious corruption,” said Mr. Sreekandan while inaugurating a protest dharna organised by the Karshaka Congress here on Wednesday.

‘Meant for big farmers’

Desiya Karshaka Samajam president Muthalamthodu Mani warned that setting up loading points in accordance with the Union government’s directives would be detrimental for the farmers in Kerala. “The concept of a single loading centre for 500-1,000-hectare field is meant for big farmers in north India. In a State like Kerala, it is impractical. The government should rethink,” said Mr. Mani.

Mr. Mani said that the farmers will have to bear the expenses of loading and unloading and transport to take their paddy to the loading centres. “This is ridiculous. It can only help to drive the farmers away from paddy farming,” he said.