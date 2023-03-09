HamberMenu
Farmers’ meet by KC(M) to begin at Thodupuzha on Friday

March 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A State-level meeting of the Karshaka Union (M), owing allegiance to the Kerala Congress (M), which precedes a mega meet of farmers to be organised by the regional party in Kottayam on March 17, will begin at Thodupuzha on Friday. KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani will inaugurate the event at a function to be presided over by Reji Kunnamkottu, State president of the farmers’ organisation. The two-day event will discuss the challenges faced by the farmers in Kerala and chalk out an action plan. Meanwhile, the State convention of the Kerala Lawyers Congress, another feeder organisation of the KC(M), will be held in Kottayam on Saturday. The party chairman will inaugurate the event at a meeting to be presided over by Joseph John, president of the organisation. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, will deliver the keynote address.

