Farmers livid over continued ‘unsurveyed’ land tag in upland areas of Kozhikode

Even after completion of digital land survey, the status remains the same as verified land data is yet to be updated in official revenue records

Published - October 09, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Even several years after the completion of digital resurvey works, the verified land data is yet to be updated in official revenue records in several upland villages in Kozhikode district. 

Landholders from various villages under Koyilandy and Thamarassery taluks claimed that their properties still remained under the tag of ‘unsurveyed’ land thanks to delayed online and offline data update for unknown reasons.

According to leaders of various political parties and farmers’ movements, villages such as Koorachundu, Chakkittapara, Chempanoda, and Changaroth are under the tag of ‘unsurveyed’ areas. The status remained the same even 10 years after the completion of a comprehensive survey and digital resurvey measures, they said.

“The yet-to-be changed status is troubling hundreds of landowners who are unable to carry out land transactions. With the steady fall in agricultural revenue, many are in a situation to sell off their land for the education of their children or meeting treatment expenses,” said V.P. George, a resident of Chempanoda village. He also called for the immediate intervention of Revenue authorities in the matter.

Representatives of farmers’ organisations like We Farm and Indian Farmers Movement said the ‘unsurveyed’ tag continued to trouble farmers amid the uncertainty they faced over the final demarcation of ecologically sensitive areas and other land ownership disputes related to the Forest department. With the difficulties associated with clearing land documents and related certificates in villages, buyers are minimal now for properties in upland villages.

“Landholders in villages are desperately in search of better properties in semi urban areas with the increasing wild animal menace and falling land value. Hundreds of families have already moved in search of better places from high ranges as part of the reverse migration process,” said Sebastian Vayalil, a farmer from Koorachundu. He added that only some farmers’ organisations and a few local politicians were actually concerned with tracking such issues.

Meanwhile, Revenue department sources said the ‘unsurveyed’ tag was expected to change on completion of the ongoing verification of digital survey documents. According to them, the digital resurvey had already been launched in 200 villages in the State of which 185 villages had completed the procedures. They also said that the final document would be published under the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act only after addressing all complaints, including those received on the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal.

