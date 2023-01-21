ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ leader Tikait to take up Plachimada relief issue

January 21, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait addressing the residents of Plachimada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prominent farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait has said the demands of the people of Plachimada seeking damages from Coca-Cola would be brought to the attention of the State and the Central governments.

Ensuring compensation for the people of Plachimada was among the election promises of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the State. “It is unfortunate that the LDF government, which supports the farmers’ agitation, has failed to fulfil its promise even after seven years in power in Kerala,” said Mr. Tikait while addressing the people at Plachimada on Saturday.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding compensation for the people of Plachimada, he said. Mr. Tikait demanded that the government should initiate the move to legislate for the setting up of a tribunal to ensure compensation for the victims of Plachimada. He also inaugurated a meeting organised to express solidarity with the people of Plachimada.

Tamil Nadu farmers’ leaders Eesan Senthilkumar and P.T. John, N. Subramanian, K. Azees, Vijayan Ambalakkad, Santhi Plachimada, Sajeevan Kallichitra, V.P. Nijamuddin, Sundaran Vellappana, Sayed Ibrahim, M. Suresh Babu, Laila Rasheed, K.C. Ashok, Shanmugha Sundaram, Muthu Viswanathan, and Raghupathi Balachandran spoke. Vilayodi Venugopal presided over the function. E. Sabil Abdul Kareem welcomed the gathering. A. Saktivel proposed a vote of thanks.

