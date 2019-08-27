Farmers’ issue will be raised in Parliament, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that he and his party will raise the issues of farmers aggressively in Parliament, Assemblies and streets.

Speaking after concluding the first day visit in his constituency on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi said he had witnessed the wretched condition of farmers in Wayanad district owing to the rain-related calamities.

‘‘The condition of farmers in other parts of the country is not different,’’ Mr. Gandhi said adding that he had raised the issue many a time in Parliament. If the government failed to address the issues seriously, the Congress party would raise it in Parliament, Assemblies and streets aggressively, he said.

Mr. Gandhi said he undertook the visit to understand the sufferings, difficulties of the farmers and working class people in remote villages and to work to resolve their issues.

‘In my last visit, I had a discussion with the district administration and they committed to me that they were going to compensate everybody who had lost crops and properties in the flood, Mr. Gandhi said. This time he would put pressure on them to expedite measures to provide compensation to them, he said.

“I am not the Chief Minister of Kerala. We do not have a government in Kerala or at the Centre. But it is my responsibility to ensure that all are getting their due, Mr. Gandhi said. The Congress leader said it was his duty as a people’s representative to put pressure on the government for ensuring the rights of a citizen, he added.

Mr. Gandhi would continue his visit in Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday and Thursday.