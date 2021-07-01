Farmers’ income will be raised, says Minister

ALAPPUZHA

01 July 2021

New scheme by farm university brings seeds, manure to farmers’ doorstep

The State government is implementing projects aimed at increasing the income of farmers, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. He was inaugurating ‘Thiruvathira Njattuvela with Agricultural University,’ a programme of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) at Muhamma here on Thursday.

“To ensure that farmers lead a dignified life, their income should be increased. Farmers should be at the forefront of society. The government has launched several projects to increase their income,” Mr. Prasad said.

Through the programme, the KAU aims to bring high-yielding seeds, planting materials, organic fertilizers, and value-added products developed by the university to the doorstep of farmers.

Compensation for loss

The Minister said the government would compensate farmers who suffered losses in climate change-induced natural calamities through schemes like crop insurance. He said agriculture should become a part of life and urged people to engage in agriculture for at least 30 minutes every day.

Muhamma grama panchayat vice president N.T. Reji presided. Kerala Agricultural University Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu, district panchayat member V. Uthaman and others attended the function.