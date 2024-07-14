GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers in Puthiyapalam in Idukki join hands to keep crop-raiding elephants at bay

Village people collect funds to reconstruct a trench from Puthiyapalam to Kavadikkavala

Published - July 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in a forest border village in Idukki have found a way to keep marauding elephants away from farmlands.

People of Puthiyapalam in the Lebbakkada ward of Kanchiyar grama panchayat have had sleepless nights after wild elephants from the nearby teak plantation under the Idukki wildlife sanctuary have been raiding the agricultural lands for the past several months. The residents then approached the panchayat and the Forest department to reconstruct the trench, made over 40 years ago. However, the panchayat and forest authorities refused to assist them due to lack of sufficient funds.

Sandhya Jayan, ward member of Labbakkada, explained how the people joined hands to prevent the wild elephant attacks. “ At a meeting of the local people called to discuss the issue, farmers suggested reconstructing the old trench by collecting a joint fund. We received ₹92,000 at the meeting, which gave us confidence. We collected ₹4 lakh within days and dug the trench,” said Ms. Jayan.

“For the construction of the trench, we formed a WhatsApp group, named Save Farmers, and posted timely updates. People, including senior citizens, were in the forefront of the trench construction. The Forest department officials supported the initiative,” she said.

The 18-foot deep and 12-foot wide trench was constructed from Puthiyapalam to Kavadikkavala. The trench will benefit 230 families.

 “Mainly a tuskless elephant used to raid the farmland. After completing the trench, the wild elephant almost stopped visiting the area. To completely prevent wild elephant attacks, we need to construct another 800-meter trench. We have already sought permission from the Forest department for it,” said Ms. Jayan.

Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer N. Rajesh said that the Forest department had permitted the re-digging of the trench in the Ayyappancoil range. “I will visit the area and inspect whether the 800-m trench can be allowed,” said Mr. Rajesh.

