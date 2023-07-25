Farmers in Kerala urged to make better use of renewable energy

July 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has stressed the need to seek alternative models in the farm sector by making use of renewable energy sources such as solar power.

Delivering the inaugural address at the first in a series of workshops on energy efficiency and climate adaptation organised by the Energy Management Centre (EMC) here on Tuesday, Mr. Prasad said the Agriculture department had initiated steps to reduce greenhouse emissions caused by farming activities.

Pointing out that agriculture was closely linked to climate and energy, he said traditional farmers relied on conventional wisdom to devise agricultural activities to suit climatic conditions. “Global warming and climate change have contributed to a drop in agricultural yield. Wars and conflicts in parts of the world have also affected the supply of fertilizers and other inputs. The situation calls for a return to traditional farming practices based on geographical and local climatic conditions,” said the Minister.

In his inaugural address, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said the current agricultural practices would need a radical revision if the State was to achieve an increase in yield. “The unhindered import of crops by the Central government has left domestic farmers struggling to find remunerative price for their produce,” he said.

He suggested a switch to modern methods such as precision farming to increase yield while ensuring energy efficiency.

Additional Chief Secretary K.R. Jyothilal delivered the keynote address. Additional director of Agriculture George Sebastian, director in-charge, EMC, Johnson Daniel, officials from various government departments and local bodies, agricultural scientists, engineers and representatives of farmers participated in the sessions organised as part of the workshop.