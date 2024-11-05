GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ groups hold meeting to discuss CHR issue in Idukki

Updated - November 05, 2024 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A meeting held by various cardamom farmers’ unions at Idukki on Monday.

A meeting held by various cardamom farmers’ unions at Idukki on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Various cardamom farmers’ unions held a meeting on Monday to discuss the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) issue in Idukki.

According to the organisers, the meeting was called to address the internal differences of various cardamom grower’s associations regarding the CHR issue. A recent Supreme Court interim order blocking the distribution of title deeds in the CHR areas has created concerns among the people. The order was passed while considering a petition filed by One Earth, One Life, an NGO.

The meeting was called under the leadership of the Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) at the district Vyapara Bhavan. Representatives of Udumbanchola Spices Growers Society, Cardamom Planters Federation, Vandanmedu Cardamom Growers Association, and Cardamom Growers Union Cumbum, among others, attended the event. At the meeting, Save Western Ghats People Foundation chairperson James Vadakkan and ILFM chairperson Rasak Chooravelil were asked to prepare a detailed report on the CHR issue.

“A detailed memorandum will be submitted before the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) regarding the CHR issue. A team led by Sunny Paimpillil, Idukki district committee president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy, will approach the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to discuss the issue. Another team will approach the State government,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

An all-party meeting will also be held at Cheruthoni Vyapara Bhavan in Idukki on November 12 to discuss the issue.

The SC will consider the CHR case on December 4, according to the organisers.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST

