Farmers’ forums in Kerala on strike from today

Aim is withdrawal of contentious laws

Expressing solidarity with the farmers’ agitations in Delhi, farmers’ organisations in Kerala are launching an indefinite stir from Saturday demanding the immediate withdrawal of the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

The indefinite stir will begin at 10 a.m. at the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam on Saturday, Joint Farmers’ Committee president Sathyan Mokeri and secretary K.N. Balagopal said in a statement.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and All India Kisan Sabha vice president S. Ramachandran Pillai will inaugurate the stir.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The agitation will be held every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by observing COVID-19 protocol, the committee said. On December 14, demonstrations will be staged at all district headquarters. The joint committee finalised the decision to hold the agitation at a meeting on Friday.

Farmers across the country are going ahead with agitations until the Narendra Modi-led BJP government scraps the contentious laws. The new laws will leave rural livelihoods in utter disarray and relegate farmers to the position of slaves, the committee said.

By denying a fair price to agricultural produce, the government is encouraging corporate interests. The amendment to the Essential Commodities Act and the move to permit contract farming will enslave farmers to corporates, the committee said.

The forum urged the farming community in the State to join the struggle and called upon society in general to make it a success.