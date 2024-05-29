ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ forum takes out protest march in Idukki seeking relief for cardamom sector

Updated - May 29, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

CPI(M)-affiliated forum demands that a Central government team visit Idukki, declare the district drought-hit, and announce a special package

The Hindu Bureau

Karshaka Sangam, the umbrella organization of (CPI(M)), conducted protest march in front of Puttady Spices Park on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karshaka Sangham, an umbrella organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], conducted a protest march in front of the Spices Board offices in Idukki on Wednesday. According to party leaders, the protesters were demanding Union government intervention in the drought-hit cardamom sector in the district. Karshaka Sangham State executive member C.V. Varghese inaugurated the march at Spices Park, Puttady.

“The district faced severe drought, especially the cardamom sector. But Union government representatives are yet to visit the drought-hit areas in the district or announce any special package. A Central government team should visit the drought-hit areas in the district, declare Idukki drought-hit, and announce a special package for the district,” said Mr. Varghese.

‘Replanting, only option’

Udumbanchola MLA and All India Kissan Sabha National Council Member M.M. Mani inaugurated the protest march in front of the Rajakumari Spice Board office. “The agriculture sector, especially cardamom, was destroyed in most parts. Replanting is the only way ahead for the farmers. The Central and State governments should provide financial assistance to the farmers,” said Mr. Mani.

The Idukki district committee of Karshaka Congress, an umbrella organisation of the Congress, will take out a protest march in front of the Spices Park on Friday. According to Karshaka Congress district president Antony Kuzhikkattu, KPCC secretary Thomas Rajan will inaugurate the protest march at 11 a.m.

