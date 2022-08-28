Farmers’ forum objects to Minister’s forest adalat

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Karshaka Samrakshana Association (KKSA) has protested against an adalat conducted by Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran here on Friday. KKSA district general secretary Raymant Antony has complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Forest Minister for conducting the adalat without informing the public in advance.

The news about the adalat held on Friday was published on Thursday. The district administration said that it did not have prior information about the adalat.

Mr. Antony said that adalats were usually held by giving prior notice to stakeholders well in advance. “The Minister has done a postman’s job by conducting a mock adalt to distribute compensation to those injured in wild animal attacks,” he said.

Plaints not discussed

He said no complaints from the district with regard to forest issues were discussed at the adalat. “We have many crying issues in connection with the forests in Palakkad district. Nothing has been addressed in this mock adalat,” he said. Interestingly, NCP district secretary M.M. Kabeer too was not aware of the adalat that his party’s Minister conducted here.