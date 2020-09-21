Farmers demand withdrawal of eco-sensitive zone draft

‘Move will affect 50,000 farmers living near Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary’

The Karshaka Jana Samrakshana Samiti, a newly constituted organisation under the United Democratic Front committees in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, has urged the Ministry of Forests and Environment to withdraw its draft notification to declare eco-sensitive zone around the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary, which share borders with many villages in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, T.Siddique, chairman of the organisation, said that the eco-sensitive zone would be to an extent of 1 km around the boundary of the sanctuaries.

“If the draft is implemented, it will adversely affect the lives of close to 50,000 farmers living on the fringes of the sanctuary”, Mr.Siddique said.

Moreover, it would hamper development works such as reconstruction and widening of roads, digging of open and bore wells, and construction of buildings in the eco-sensitive zone, he said.

All farming activities such as setting up of poultry farms, dairy farms and inland fisheries could be done only with the prior permission of forest department officials. The farmers in the zone would not be allowed to even cut trees on their land without the permission of the officials, he said. Hence, the government should withdraw the draft, Mr. Siddique said.

The organisation would stage a standing protest here on September 26 and a one-day fast at Adivaram in Kozhikode district on October 1 as a part of intensifying the agitation against the draft, he said.