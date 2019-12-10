Farmers decry neglect by State, Central govts

Thalassery Archbishop Mar George Njaralakatt on Monday warned that farmers would organise themselves and under no circumstances would they allow the property of any farmer to be attached by banks.

He was addressing farmers who came from Kannur and Kasaragod districts to voice their grievances against neglect by the Central and State governments at an event organised by North Malabar Farmers’ Movement (Uttara Malabar Karshaka Prakshobham) led by the Archdiocese of Thalassery here on Monday.

He said the decision was taken to launch the agitation as the dignity of farmers who were fighting for their survival was at stake. He added that farmers who once proudly worked in their farms were now starving with no income. “The moratorium on debts ends on December 30. The banks will come to the farmers for foreclosure. Under no circumstances will a bank be allowed to foreclose any farmer’s property,” he said.

Farmers are also demanding fair compensation for loss of lives in wild animal attacks. It was unfortunate that the authorities have not even sympathised with this survival struggle, observed Dr. Alex Vadakumthala, Bishop of Kannur.

Thalassery Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Pamplani said farmers took to the streets in protest owing to their helplessness. The Central government, which was reluctant to write off agricultural debts, had written off over ₹5.16 lakh crore of corporates in the country in four years, he said.

“We need to ensure 100 days’ wages for farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers through the National Employment Guarantee Scheme,” he said.