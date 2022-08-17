Farmers’ Day observed in Kozhikode
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran opens celebrations at Kuruvattur
With a call to promote organic farming and achieve self-sufficiency in food production, Farmers’ Day was observed with various programmes in Kozhikode on Wednesday.
Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran opened the district-level event at Kuruvattur. Farmers were honoured on the occasion.
Kuruvattur grama panchayat president A. Saritha chaired the inaugural event. All block and grama panchayats were part of the regional celebrations organised under the aegis of various Krishi Bhavans in the district.
