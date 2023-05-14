Farmers, collectives seek insurance cover, subsidies for promoting millet cultivation in Kerala

May 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

While 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, farmers and millet enthusiasts in Kerala rue the absence of institutional support systems such as insurance cover that are vital for their sustainable farming.

As things stand, millets lack crop insurance cover in the State, nor are farmers eligible for agricultural subsidy as in the case of other crops, say farmers and collectives engaged in farming and popularising these small-grained cereals, often dubbed ‘super foods’ for their high nutritional value.

Unless and until the government guarantees adequate protection and infrastructural back-up, farmers will be reluctant to take up their cultivation, they add.

‘’Millets exhibit high resilience, especially tolerance to drought, compared to other crops. But sustained rainfall during their time of harvest, for instance, can prove disastrous. Farmers need to be protected against such dangers. The State also lacks millet processing units at the district level which is a major drawback,’‘ says Lal P.K., coordinator, Millet Mission Kerala. ‘’The government should also remove the goods and services tax (GST) on millets, given the importance given to them at the national level,’‘ he adds.

‘A Compendium of Agricultural Statistics – Kerala 2023,’ released by the Agriculture department in April, indicated that the area under ragi (finger millet), jowar (sorghum) and other millets in Kerala has grown since 2016-17 despite a gradual decline since the 2000s. Cultivation-wise, they are still not comparable to other major crops of the State, one reason their cultivation has lacked institutional support. In 2020-21, the State had 230 hectares under ragi and 231 hectares under jowar. (The figures for the more recent years are not out yet as the 11th Agriculture Census is only under way).

Insurance cover is a must if millet production is to increase, says Joy Joseph, State president of Kisan Service Society, who had led the cultivation of eight varieties of millets in Meenachil panchayat. ‘‘More than the Agriculture department, it is the Health department that should take the initiative to promote the health benefits of millets,” he points out.

Collectives involved in millet promotion also demand a clear State government policy. It would go a long way in setting standards, ensuring good-quality seeds and infrastructure support for farmers, they say.

Institutional protection mechanisms gain importance given the extent of crop loss reported in the State. For example, so far this summer, farmers have reported crop loss (major crops including paddy, banana and coconut) in 10,430 hectares on account of the summer heat and rainfall between April 1 and May 14 this year, according to the FIR summary report of the Agriculture department.

When contacted, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the government is aware of the issues related to the absence of insurance cover. The Agriculture department is looking into the matter, he said.