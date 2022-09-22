Farmers burn paddy in protest against procurement delay

PALAKKAD

Farmers burned their paddy in front of the Supplyco office here on Thursday in protest against the government’s delay in announcing the schedule of paddy procurement.

Dozens of farmers under the banner of the Palakkad Karshaka Aikya Samithi took out a march to the Supplyco office and burnt the paddy in a symbolic protest against the government.

“Burning paddy, which is the State’s staple food, is akin to killing our own children. But we are left with no choice,” said Karshaka Munnettam leader Sajeesh Kuthanur.

The protesters prayed and sought forgiveness from God before burning the paddy. “This is our last means to make the government see our misery,” said Mr. Kuthanur presiding over the protest.

The farmers demanded that the government bring in rice mills from neighbouring States to overcome the severe conditions put forth by Kerala rice mills. Demanding that the procurement price of paddy be raised to ₹35 a kg, they alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the procurement schedule so as to help private rice mills in the State.

“When procurement is delayed, the farmers will be desperate to sell the paddy to the rice mills at a price dictated by the latter,” said Mr. Kuthanur.