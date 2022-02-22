Farmers “attach” Lead Bank office in Wayanad

A group of farmers under the aegis of the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh (RKMS) on Tuesday took out a march to the regional office of the Lead Bank (Canara Bank) here and symbolically “attached” the office, in protest against the move of financial institutions in the district to issue revenue recovery notices to farmers, invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act.

Speaking after inaugurating the march, RKMS general convenor Binoy Thomas said nationalised banks in the country had waived off loans of big businesspersons and corporates worth ₹9.45 lakh crore in the last seven years, but financial institutions had adopted a revengeful attitude to the farming community by issuing revenue recovery notices. If banks continued to threaten the farming community, it would be opposed at any rate with the support of the public, he added.