Farmers apprehensive about CACP’s recommendation to discontinue State bonus in paddy procurement

Paddy farmers have expressed serious concerns over the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices’ (CACP) recommendation to States to discontinue the bonus provided in addition to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) set by the Central government for paddy.

In a recent report titled ‘Price Policy for Kharif Crops’ the CACP under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, while referring to Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu among other States that offered incentives for paddy noted that the “unsustainable and uneconomical practice of offering bonus over and above the MSP for paddy procurement by the State governments creates distortions in the market. This restrains private trade participation and potentially discourages competition, which, otherwise could be advantageous for farmers.”

It suggests that offering bonuses needs to be discouraged to “avoid distortions and to have a level playing field.” The report further calls for restrictions on the procurement of paddy and wheat in those States that pay bonuses “to bring parity among States.”

The Kerala government reduced its bonus from ₹8.60 per kg in 2021-22 to ₹6.37 per kg in 2023-24 after the Centre increased the MSP from ₹19.40 per kg to ₹21.83 per kg during this period. According to the Nel Karshaka Samrakshana Samithi, “though the State incentive is not adequate, it is beneficial to farmers to some extent.”

“Discontinuing the State bonus, until the Centre increases the MSP substantially will sound the death knell for paddy farming in the State. The Centre is fixing the MSP largely based on the production cost in North Indian States. In Kerala, the cost of paddy production is much higher. The MSP alone is not enough to cover the cost incurred by farmers,” says Soneychen Pulinkunnu, general secretary Nel Karshaka Samrakshana Samithi, adding that the CACP’s recommendations can only be seen as an encroachment on the powers of the States.

In the recently concluded 2023-24 crop season, the State procured paddy from farmers at ₹28.20 per kg, including MSP of ₹21.83 and State incentive of ₹6.37. Though the Centre hiked the MSP to ₹23 per kg last month, it is not yet known whether farmers in the State will benefit from this increase. Farmers fear that the State government might reduce the increased amount from its share like in the previous seasons.