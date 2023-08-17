Farmers’ anger spills over to the street on Farmers Day

August 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Paddy farmers’ anger against the Kerala government’s failure to pay them for the paddy procured five months ago spilled over to the street on Thursday as they observed Farmers Day as ‘black day.’

Hundreds of farmers took out a protest under the banner of the Kuzhalmannam Block Padasekhara Samiti Coordination Committee. As many as 250 paddy farmer clusters from Kuzhalmannam, Kuthanur, Mathur, Kannadi, Peringottukurissi, Kottayi and Thenkurissi joined the protest. They boycotted the Farmers Day celebrations organised by the government at different places. The protesters marched from Kuzhalmannam Junction to the Agriculture Assistant Director’s office at Kulavanmukku demanding that the government pay them for the paddy procured from them.

Cash, not loan

The farmers demanded that the government transfer the cash to their bank accounts for the second crop paddy procured from them five months ago. They also demanded that the paddy price be given in cash, not as loan. They also demanded insurance cover for the first crop of paddy and a support price of ₹35 a kg of paddy. They blamed the government for failing to ensure coordination among the Departments of Agriculture, Civil Supplies, Cooperative and Finance in paddy procurement.

Nelkathir Award winner K.A. Venugopal inaugurated the protest held at Kuzhalmannam. Several farmer groups across the district too joined the black day protest against the government.

Seeks alms

The Bharatiya Kisan Morcha staged a symbolic begging event in front of the Supplyco office here on Thursday. The morcha celebrated Farmers Day as ‘treachery day’.

Inaugurating the protest, BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar said the farmers were not in a position to have a happy Onam feast because of the government’s failure to pay them for their crops. “The climate is inclement for the farmers engaged in the first crop of paddy cultivation. The farmers are forced to beg on the street,” he said. Morcha district president K. Venu presided over the function.

KC(Jacob) protest

Inaugurating a dharna staged in front of the Collectorate here, Kerala Congress (Jacob) State vice-chairman V.D. Joseph demanded that the government pay up the farmers ₹280 crore before Onam. The Kerala Congress (J) too observed a black day on Thursday.

Mr. Joseph said that many farmers were struggling with their first crop of paddy as they were yet to get the payment for the paddy procured months ago. “As many as 13 items are to be supplied with subsidy through Supplyco stores. But only three items, that too of inferior quality, are available for the people,” he said.