Farmer-worker unity vital in fight against neo-liberal regime: Prakash Karat

December 15, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The recent victory of farmers’ protests which forced the Narendra Modi government to repeal the draconian farm laws witnessed a growing peasant-worker unity, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the national seminar on ‘Agrarian crisis: Peasant struggle and alternatives’ here on Thursday as part of the ongoing national convention of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

“The year-long farmers’ protests signalled the potential of a new direction in the struggle against three decades of neo-liberal policies. There is a need to strengthen this struggle for the legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations,” said Mr. Karat.

Repealing the farm laws was a blow to the government. The year-long struggle resulted in the unity of various farm movements and workers’ unions. The farmer-worker unity is necessary for the Left-democratic alternative against the neo-liberal policies, he said.

Privatisation of public sector firms is a huge blow to the working class. Similarly, the Electricity Amendment Bill, which is meant for the privatisation of the power sector, will equally harm the workers and the farmers, said Mr. Karat.

“The struggle against neo-liberal policies will not be completed without combating the corporate-communal axis, which is tightening its grip in every section of society,” said Mr. Karat.

Presiding over the function, Ashok Dhawale, president of the AIKS, said 4 lakh farmers committed suicide during the three decades of neo-liberal policies. Of this, 1 lakh suicides happened in the last eight years of the Modi government alone, he added.

Mr. Dhawale said farmers will take out a march to Delhi during the next Parliament session.

“Thousands of tribal children are dying. India is constantly falling in the hunger index. The country is facing the worst agrarian crisis it has ever witnessed. Poor people have been at the receiving end. While farmers were targeted with the three farm laws, the four labour codes are meant to hit workers. The effort to kill the employment guarantee scheme deprived the livelihood of thousands of farm workers,” he said.

Farmers have decided to intensity the agitation with following the demands – implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, MSP for crops which should be one-and-a-half times of the comprehensive cost of production, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, writing off loans of farmers and workers, allotment of pension to farmers and farm workers, revamping the crop insurance scheme, expansion of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, repeal of labour codes and a halt to sales of public sector firms.

Senior economist Prabhat Patnaik delivered the keynote address in the seminar. Professor Jagmohan Singh of the Punjab Agricultural University, State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and senior Left leaders were among those who attended the event.