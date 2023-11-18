Farmer who was forced to abandon land and house due to wildlife menace dies

November 18, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - KANNUR

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kannur, a 71-year-old cancer survivor and farmer, Naduvath Subramanian, took his own life on November 15, shedding light on the profound challenges faced by farmers in the region.

Forced to abandon his 2.20 acres near the forest due to relentless wild elephant raids, Subramanian grappled with securing housing assistance, ultimately culminating in the tragic event. Residing in Mudikkayam in Kannur’s Ayyankunnu panchayat, he was found hanging in a rented house, leaving behind a devastated community and grieving loved ones.

The community gathered to pay their respects at a friend’s house, and a sombre congregation witnessed the cremation at the Mundyamparampa public crematorium on Thursday evening.

Subramanian’s life story resonates with the pervasive despair experienced by many farmers in the region. Despite officially owning two-and-a-half acres, he found himself overlooked by authorities, excluded from the LIFE scheme, and denied a BPL card on technical grounds. The delayed old age pension only deepened his distress.

Relatives and locals express profound indignation, highlighting the systemic issues that contributed to Subramanian’s tragic end. His daughter, Soumya, shared his desire for the government to reconsider and alleviate the hurdles he faced. Subramanian had written a note intended for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a Minister during their tour of Peravoor Assembly constituency as part of the Navakerala Sadas on November 22.

In 1971, Subramanian arrived at Mudikayam from Bathery, working as an assistant to Illikunel Thomas, a respected local farmer. Recognising Subramanian’s dedication, Thomas granted him 20 cents. Through hard work, Subramanian built a home and expanded his holdings to an additional two acres, contributing to the region’s agricultural prosperity.

However, Subramanian’s life took a dark turn when encounters with wild animals forced him to abandon his home. Despite the support of the local community and his family, he had to reside in a rented house. His battle with cancer dealt another blow, compelling him to avoid his hillside home due to constant threat from animals.

The tragedy sheds light on the broader issue faced by farmers living near forest fringes, grappling with wildlife menace and the agonising choice of leaving their homes. While some receive compensation and relocate, individuals like Subramanian and his family face the ongoing ordeal, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive solutions.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056)

