Farmer tries out Israeli farming techniques

April 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A young farmer who was part of the recent overseas exposure tour to Israel is trying out modern farming techniques picked up from there on his land at Arthunkal, Alappuzha, the Agriculture Department has said.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad formally inaugurated the initiative on Monday.

The farmer, Sujith, was part of a 27-member team which toured Israel in February this year under an Agriculture Department programme.

Mr. Sujith is growing 1,000 tissue culture banana plants on his one-acre farm, the department said in a statement.

The Minister said the farmers will first try out the techniques they picked up from Israel in their own farms. These methods will then be expanded to other farms as well in later stages, he said. Cherthala South grama panchayat Sinimol Simon, vice president Nibu S. Padmam and agriculture department officials were present.