Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant

The continuing man-animal conflict has claimed the life of one more farmer who was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Chinnakanal, near Munnar, on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Purakkunnel Thankan, 67.

The incident occurred when Thankan was diverting water connecting hose to his house from Arupathekkar forest. The body was recovered on Sunday morning.

Autopsy

After an autopsy at Adimali taluk hospital, the body was handed over to the relatives.

This was the second such incident this year at Chinnakanal. On May 12, two wild elephants killed a tribal farmer S. Krishnan at 301 colony near Chinnakanal.

The incident occurred when Krishnan was at his ginger farm when the elephants attacked him from behind.

Since 2010, over 30 lives had been lost in wild elephant attacks in the Munnar wild life division.

In April this year, the Forest Department had decided to set up the State's first elephant sanctuary in the Anayirankal-Chinnakanal area to prevent man-animal conflict.