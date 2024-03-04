Farmer-producer forums to launch 1,000 enterprises in Thiruvananthapuram district

March 04, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) under the aegis of the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in the district will launch 1,000 enterprises with the aim of increasing farmer incomes.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate the programme, ‘Sahasradalam 2024,’ at Nedumangad on March 6, a statement said.

The enterprises are being launched with support from the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and agricultural loan schemes.

Under the programme, 11 FPOs are launching the 1,000 enterprises during a 100-day period, the statement said.

The distribution of loans to 300 enterprises that have completed all formalities also will be held at the event.

