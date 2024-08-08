ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer producer company launched

Published - August 08, 2024 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Baiju N. Kurup, chief general manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD - Kerala Region), inaugurated the Ayushmithra farmer producer company (FPC) at Nedumangad on Thursday. Nearly 300 farmers attended the event. The FPC was launched with the support of the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Mitraniketan, and financial assistance from NABARD.

Ayushmithra FPC managing director Unnikrishnan B. presided. Raghu Ramadas, joint director Mitraniketan, delivered the keynote address. NABARD district development officer Rony Raju unveiled KVK products under the Kisan Samridhi brand. Nedumangad ward councillor A. Fathima, Ayushmithra CEO Ganga Suresh and Mitra Niketan KVK head Binu John Sam were among those present.

