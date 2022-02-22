Farmer organisations to intensify agitation against revenue recovery measures

A group of farmer organisations in the district is gearing up to intensify agitations against the move of financial institutions to adopt revenue recovery steps on loans taken by farmers, invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh leader P.J. John said distress in the agriculture sector triggered by recurring floods, COVID-19 pandemic, and instability in income affected thousands of farmers in the district. He blamed the situation on the sharp fall in prices of produce, declining production, and increasing instances of man-animal conflict.

The drastic decline in yield of coffee, pepper, rubber, and areca nut owing to climate change has put the farmers in a fix. The fall in crop price due to the uncertainties in the market after the pandemic has added to their worries, said Mr. John.

Revenue recovery proceedings initiated by financial institutions was a major threat being faced by the farm community at present, he added.

The organisation plans to launch a series of agitations against the move of the financial institutions. As part of it, the forum will symbolically attach the office of the Lead Bank (Canara Bank) here at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The National People’s forum, an independent farmer organisation, also said it would stage a dharna in front of the bank at 10 a.m. on Wednesday against revenue recovery measures on farmer loans. P. Prabhakaran Nair, president of the organisation, said they would provide free legal assistance to debt-ridden farmers against revenue recovery measures.