Farmer organisations continue protest

Farmer organisations in the district continued their protests on Tuesday against the agricultural reform laws and in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi.

A three-day solidarity gathering being organised by a group of farmers under the aegis of the Karshaka Samara Aikyadhartya Samithi, a collective of 15 farmer organisations in the district, at the Swathanthra Maidan at Sulthan Bathery in the district entered into the second day on Tuesday.

Speaking after formally inaugurating the protest, Dr. Joseph Mar Thomas, Bishop of the Malankara Catholic Diocese of Sulthan Bathery and patron of the collective, said the farm laws enacted by the Central government recently could not be accepted as it would make turn farmers into slaves of corporate companies.

The farmers should stand together till the government repealed the laws, the Bishop said. The ongoing agitation was to protect the interests of the farming community and stop the attempts of corporates to dominate the agricultural sector of the country, he added.

P.M. Joy, chairman of the organisation, presided over the function. P.T. John, leader of the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh, delivered the keynote address.