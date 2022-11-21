Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Idukki

November 21, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 68 -year-old farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack at Thalakkulam, near Santhanpara, in Munnar in Idukki district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Swami Vel Thevar.

According to Forest department officials, the farmer was attacked when he was on his way to his cardamom plantation at “12 acre” near Thalakkulam along with his wife, Parvathi. The pachyderm named Chillikompan attacked him from behind. He died on the spot and his wife had a narrow escape.

Farmers’ associations along with various parties blocked the Munnar- Thekkady highway at Poopara along with the body demanding immediate steps to prevent the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks on humans. Forest department officials agreed to take immediate steps including deploying a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to prevent the tusker menace.

The body was shifted for autopsy to the Adimali taluk hospital. Swami Vel is survived by his wife, Parvathi, and children Lakshmi, Sumathi, Pothumani, Chithara and Vasanthi.

Munnar Divisional Forest officer (DFO) Ramesh Bishnoi said that after the interaction with the protesters the Forest department paid ₹50,000 as interim compensation to the family on Monday. “After getting the post-mortem report the department will pay ₹4.5 lakh as compensation on Tuesday,” said Mr. Bishnoi.

Since 2010, 41 people have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the Munnar wildlife division

